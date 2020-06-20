All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:02 PM

504 S ARMENIA AVENUE

504 South Armenia Avenue · (813) 756-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

504 South Armenia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Courier City - Oscawana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1322 · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
FULLY FURNISHED!! Tropical Oasis in Soho Hyde Park!SOHO !! BALCONY and 2ND FLOOR CONDO!!! Sizzzzzzling CUSTOM KITCHEN with soft close cabinets and lazy susan !! STAINLESS STEEL appliances ! Spectacular! Urban style condo with a super sized spacious bedroom! Plenty of cabinet space. Huge garden tub in master bathroom! FANTASTIC floor plan which offers comfortable living space! Amazing walk in closet, gorgeous flooring and plenty of cabinet space! All appliances including washer and dryer stay!! TWO ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE ! Lavish gardens and sparkling pool! Steps from to Panera, CVS, Chase Bank, Starbucks and across the street from PUBLIX! Enjoy the benefits of living in the Hyde Park SoHo district. This community includes a fabulous heated resort style pool with spa. Live the Soho dream!!! Fully Furnished!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE have any available units?
504 S ARMENIA AVENUE has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE have?
Some of 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
504 S ARMENIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 S ARMENIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
3311-13 W San Juan Street
3311 W San Juan St
Tampa, FL 33629
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Legend Oaks
4714 N Habana Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602

