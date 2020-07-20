5017 W LEONA STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Take a look at this spacious 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath South Tampa Home that is located on a charming dead end street with front yard views of Tampa Bay! This home features plenty of room for entertaining both inside and out. It has a formal living room with fireplace and a separate family room as well as a formal dining room. The kitchen has space for an eat-in area and plenty of cabinet space. The home also features a fenced in backyard with a large brick paver area along with a 2 car attached garage. Home is located minutes away from MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa and is also located in Plant HS district. Hurry and take a look because this house won't last long!