All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 5017 W LEONA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
5017 W LEONA STREET
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:24 AM

5017 W LEONA STREET

5017 West Leona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5017 West Leona Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Sunset Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Take a look at this spacious 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath South Tampa Home that is located on a charming dead end street with front yard views of Tampa Bay! This home features plenty of room for entertaining both inside and out. It has a formal living room with fireplace and a separate family room as well as a formal dining room. The kitchen has space for an eat-in area and plenty of cabinet space. The home also features a fenced in backyard with a large brick paver area along with a 2 car attached garage. Home is located minutes away from MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Downtown Tampa and is also located in Plant HS district. Hurry and take a look because this house won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 W LEONA STREET have any available units?
5017 W LEONA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 W LEONA STREET have?
Some of 5017 W LEONA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 W LEONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
5017 W LEONA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 W LEONA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 5017 W LEONA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 5017 W LEONA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 5017 W LEONA STREET offers parking.
Does 5017 W LEONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5017 W LEONA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 W LEONA STREET have a pool?
No, 5017 W LEONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 5017 W LEONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 5017 W LEONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 W LEONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5017 W LEONA STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College