4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Come see this wonderful townhouse available in South Tampa conveniently near MacDill AFB! It features a split floor plan with each bedroom having its own full bathroom. "Master" bedroom has a standup shower and the 2nd bathroom has a tub. There is a half bath downstairs for guests. Property has carpet upstairs and new flooring downstairs. Dishwasher, black and stainless steel appliances, and beautiful kitchen cabinets top off the look! Every room has its own ceiling fans and fixtures. Stackable washer/dryer combo is also included with rent!



No Section 8.



