Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir

4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir · No Longer Available
Location

4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir, Tampa, FL 33616
Port Tampa City

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Come see this wonderful townhouse available in South Tampa conveniently near MacDill AFB! It features a split floor plan with each bedroom having its own full bathroom. "Master" bedroom has a standup shower and the 2nd bathroom has a tub. There is a half bath downstairs for guests. Property has carpet upstairs and new flooring downstairs. Dishwasher, black and stainless steel appliances, and beautiful kitchen cabinets top off the look! Every room has its own ceiling fans and fixtures. Stackable washer/dryer combo is also included with rent!

No Section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir have any available units?
4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir have?
Some of 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir offer parking?
Yes, 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir offers parking.
Does 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir have a pool?
No, 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir does not have a pool.
Does 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir have accessible units?
No, 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4945 Elizabeth Anne Cir has units with dishwashers.

