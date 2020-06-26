4935 Ebensburg Dr

Amenities

New Tampa~ Gorgeous 4BD/2BTH Home in Tampa Palms with Resort Style Amenities - Home is located in the sought after community of Tampa Palms which is conveniently located for easy commute to Downtown Tampa. Neighborhood offers community pool, clubhouse, biking trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, sand volleyball and childrens activity center. This home is open, bright and spacious, offering over 2000 sq ft. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and en-suite bathroom is well equipped with dual sinks garden bathtub and separate shower. Enjoy your morning coffee inside your covered, screened in lanai overlooking a beautiful pond. This beautiful home is located about 1.5 miles from US Hwy 75, near shopping and restaurants. Lawn Care INCLUDED in the rental Rate. Please call or schedule a showing online. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



