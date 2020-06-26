All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 1 2019

4935 Ebensburg Dr

4935 Ebensburg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4935 Ebensburg Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
New Tampa~ Gorgeous 4BD/2BTH Home in Tampa Palms with Resort Style Amenities - Home is located in the sought after community of Tampa Palms which is conveniently located for easy commute to Downtown Tampa. Neighborhood offers community pool, clubhouse, biking trails, basketball courts, tennis courts, sand volleyball and childrens activity center. This home is open, bright and spacious, offering over 2000 sq ft. Master bedroom features huge walk in closet and en-suite bathroom is well equipped with dual sinks garden bathtub and separate shower. Enjoy your morning coffee inside your covered, screened in lanai overlooking a beautiful pond. This beautiful home is located about 1.5 miles from US Hwy 75, near shopping and restaurants. Lawn Care INCLUDED in the rental Rate. Please call or schedule a showing online. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE2232398)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Ebensburg Dr have any available units?
4935 Ebensburg Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4935 Ebensburg Dr have?
Some of 4935 Ebensburg Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4935 Ebensburg Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Ebensburg Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Ebensburg Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4935 Ebensburg Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4935 Ebensburg Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4935 Ebensburg Dr offers parking.
Does 4935 Ebensburg Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4935 Ebensburg Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Ebensburg Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4935 Ebensburg Dr has a pool.
Does 4935 Ebensburg Dr have accessible units?
No, 4935 Ebensburg Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Ebensburg Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 Ebensburg Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
