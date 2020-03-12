All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4916 WISHART BOULEVARD
Last updated December 2 2019 at 1:26 PM

4916 WISHART BOULEVARD

4916 Wishart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4916 Wishart Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely Wellswood home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 spacious living areas, and an open concept kitchen. Walking into the dining area you will notice original hardwood flooring all throughout. Kitchen features recently redone kitchen cabinets, fingerprint resistant refrigerator, and solid counter tops. Plenty of room for storage and to entertain the whole family. Come see this one of a kind beauty today! Don't miss this opportunity to grab a below market property in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD have any available units?
4916 WISHART BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4916 WISHART BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4916 WISHART BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Parc Place Villas
6919 Bonair Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Bainbridge Ybor City
1512 E 12th Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Harbour at Westshore
5320 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
22 North
2200 Cedar Trace Cir
Tampa, FL 33613
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
HITE
6006 N. Florida Avenue
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College