4916 WISHART BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely Wellswood home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 spacious living areas, and an open concept kitchen. Walking into the dining area you will notice original hardwood flooring all throughout. Kitchen features recently redone kitchen cabinets, fingerprint resistant refrigerator, and solid counter tops. Plenty of room for storage and to entertain the whole family. Come see this one of a kind beauty today! Don't miss this opportunity to grab a below market property in a great neighborhood.