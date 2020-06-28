All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4909 N DARBY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4909 N DARBY AVENUE
Last updated September 5 2019 at 2:55 AM

4909 N DARBY AVENUE

4909 N Darby Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4909 N Darby Ave, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3/2 has lots to offer. Loads of extra living space on a quiet little lake and sits at the end of a cul-du-sac. Formal living room and dining rooms plus a 22'x15'. family room that's French doors open to a large fenced back yard. Sit on the elevated deck and enjoy the scenery. the one car garage has a work bench and space to install a window AC unit if you like to tinker with tools. A large city park and Mendenhall Elementary are just blocks away. This one won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 N DARBY AVENUE have any available units?
4909 N DARBY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4909 N DARBY AVENUE have?
Some of 4909 N DARBY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4909 N DARBY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4909 N DARBY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 N DARBY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4909 N DARBY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4909 N DARBY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4909 N DARBY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4909 N DARBY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4909 N DARBY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 N DARBY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4909 N DARBY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4909 N DARBY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4909 N DARBY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 N DARBY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 N DARBY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northgreen at Carrollwood
3831 Northgreen Ave
Tampa, FL 33624
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Seazen Rocky Point
7616 W Courtney Campbell Cswy
Tampa, FL 33607
French Quarter
6423 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College