4909 N DARBY AVENUE

This 3/2 has lots to offer. Loads of extra living space on a quiet little lake and sits at the end of a cul-du-sac. Formal living room and dining rooms plus a 22'x15'. family room that's French doors open to a large fenced back yard. Sit on the elevated deck and enjoy the scenery. the one car garage has a work bench and space to install a window AC unit if you like to tinker with tools. A large city park and Mendenhall Elementary are just blocks away. This one won't last long.