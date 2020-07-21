All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

4842 East Busch Boulevard

4842 East Busch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4842 East Busch Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2/1 unit for rent by owner in a great location, this property is Newley remodeled and has a w/d hook up and a lake view. Rent includes, water, sewer, trash, pest control. Our community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood, spacious and beautiful apartment homes, perfect for the carefree lifestyle. We have studio apartments, 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartments, we also have 2 bed room and 2 bath units or our two bedroom with extra-large bathroom units just waiting for you. Make a splash in our sun-drenched pool...savor a lazy afternoon in our quiet homes...enjoy the essence of fresh clean living...come make Andover Club Apartments your home today. 4824 E Busch Blvd, tampa FL, 33617 Call me at (727-265-1877) if you have any questions

(RLNE5168405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4842 East Busch Boulevard have any available units?
4842 East Busch Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4842 East Busch Boulevard have?
Some of 4842 East Busch Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4842 East Busch Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4842 East Busch Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4842 East Busch Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4842 East Busch Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4842 East Busch Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4842 East Busch Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4842 East Busch Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4842 East Busch Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4842 East Busch Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4842 East Busch Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4842 East Busch Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4842 East Busch Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4842 East Busch Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4842 East Busch Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
