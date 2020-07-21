4842 East Busch Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pool

2/1 unit for rent by owner in a great location, this property is Newley remodeled and has a w/d hook up and a lake view. Rent includes, water, sewer, trash, pest control. Our community is tucked away in a quiet residential neighborhood, spacious and beautiful apartment homes, perfect for the carefree lifestyle. We have studio apartments, 1 bedroom and 1 bath apartments, we also have 2 bed room and 2 bath units or our two bedroom with extra-large bathroom units just waiting for you. Make a splash in our sun-drenched pool...savor a lazy afternoon in our quiet homes...enjoy the essence of fresh clean living...come make Andover Club Apartments your home today. 4824 E Busch Blvd, tampa FL, 33617 Call me at (727-265-1877) if you have any questions



(RLNE5168405)