Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Fantastic location in South Tampa, convenient to everything South Tampa has to offer. MacDill, Downtown, Tampa International, Gandy Bridge and beaches are all short drives away. This townhome style features a beautiful open spacious living room & dining area with ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter top, washer/dryer, back deck, additional storage closet and many other beautiful features (pool) Location, location! NEW FLOOR!