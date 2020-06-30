4800 South West Shore Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access

This upgraded South Tampa community has all the beautiful finishes you are looking for with resort style amenities.... Sit by the pool after a long day at work where you can relax... Conveniently located in the sought after South Tampa area, this community offers a convenience to both downtown Tampa as well as the Pinellas County beaches. Each apartment includes updated finishes to include granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring, USB outlets, additional storage closets, full size washer/dryer, and so much more. $90 month fee includes cable and high-speed internet... WOW... Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4800-s-west-shore-blvd-tampa-fl-33611-usa-unit-112/444c5dc8-05fd-4fa8-9d3a-54d5afe415fa



