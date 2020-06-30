All apartments in Tampa
4800 South West Shore Boulevard
4800 South West Shore Boulevard

4800 South West Shore Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4800 South West Shore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayside West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
This upgraded South Tampa community has all the beautiful finishes you are looking for with resort style amenities.... Sit by the pool after a long day at work where you can relax... Conveniently located in the sought after South Tampa area, this community offers a convenience to both downtown Tampa as well as the Pinellas County beaches. Each apartment includes updated finishes to include granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood flooring, USB outlets, additional storage closets, full size washer/dryer, and so much more. $90 month fee includes cable and high-speed internet... WOW... Don't miss out on this beautiful unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4800 South West Shore Boulevard have any available units?
4800 South West Shore Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4800 South West Shore Boulevard have?
Some of 4800 South West Shore Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4800 South West Shore Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4800 South West Shore Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4800 South West Shore Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4800 South West Shore Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4800 South West Shore Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4800 South West Shore Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4800 South West Shore Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4800 South West Shore Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4800 South West Shore Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 4800 South West Shore Boulevard has a pool.
Does 4800 South West Shore Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4800 South West Shore Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4800 South West Shore Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4800 South West Shore Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

