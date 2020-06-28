All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 21 2019 at 7:55 AM

4708 W Paxton Ave

4708 West Paxton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4708 West Paxton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Contact Candace@ 813-765-6898 about this 3/2 home in South Tampa. This home features an open concept, living/Dining/Kitchen combo. The kitchen is equipped with a pantry closet, plenty of cabinet space and a large island with space for 4-6 bar stools. The master bedroom has double closets and a newly remodeled master bath. Both secondary bedrooms have a great view of the backyard. Your indoor washer/dryer hookups are conveniently located in the guest bathroom. From the kitchen, you exit the side door to the large, screened lanai. The spacious, fenced backyard is perfect for entertaining and is equipped with a storage shed as well as a huge detached workshop. All of this with no deed restrictions and prime location, offering an easy commute to Downtown Tampa, Westshore Business District, MacDill AFB, Tampa International Airport, Crosstown Expressway and all 3 bridges to access Saint Pete/Clearwater and the Pinellas Beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

