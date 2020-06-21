All apartments in Tampa
4707 W Fairview Heights

4707 West Fairview Heights · No Longer Available
Location

4707 West Fairview Heights, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Minutes away from Macdill AFB - Located just off West Shore Blvd desirable South Tampa, this home features ceramic tile flooring in the main living areas and wood laminate in the rooms. This house has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home boasts 3 baths with a garden tub in the master bath. A fenced backyard and screened rear patio porch for evening gatherings with you and your friends/family along with a shed great for storage

Call today for your showing! 813-947-9714

Application fee $40 per adult

https://www.valenciarealtypm.com

(RLNE4555161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 W Fairview Heights have any available units?
4707 W Fairview Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4707 W Fairview Heights have?
Some of 4707 W Fairview Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 W Fairview Heights currently offering any rent specials?
4707 W Fairview Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 W Fairview Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 W Fairview Heights is pet friendly.
Does 4707 W Fairview Heights offer parking?
No, 4707 W Fairview Heights does not offer parking.
Does 4707 W Fairview Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4707 W Fairview Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 W Fairview Heights have a pool?
No, 4707 W Fairview Heights does not have a pool.
Does 4707 W Fairview Heights have accessible units?
No, 4707 W Fairview Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 W Fairview Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 W Fairview Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
