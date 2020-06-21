4707 W Fairview Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Minutes away from Macdill AFB - Located just off West Shore Blvd desirable South Tampa, this home features ceramic tile flooring in the main living areas and wood laminate in the rooms. This house has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home boasts 3 baths with a garden tub in the master bath. A fenced backyard and screened rear patio porch for evening gatherings with you and your friends/family along with a shed great for storage



Call today for your showing! 813-947-9714



Application fee $40 per adult



https://www.valenciarealtypm.com



(RLNE4555161)