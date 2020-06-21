4707 W Fairview Heights

Amenities
Minutes away from Macdill AFB - Located just off West Shore Blvd desirable South Tampa, this home features ceramic tile flooring in the main living areas and wood laminate in the rooms. This house has an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home boasts 3 baths with a garden tub in the master bath. A fenced backyard and screened rear patio porch for evening gatherings with you and your friends/family along with a shed great for storage
Call today for your showing! 813-947-9714
Application fee $40 per adult
https://www.valenciarealtypm.com
(RLNE4555161)