Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

4706 W. Euclid Ave.

4706 West Euclid Avenue · (813) 506-7476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4706 West Euclid Avenue, Tampa, FL 33629
South Westshore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4706 W. Euclid Ave. · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1070 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Location! - Please call Dena Green @ 813-420-2627 for more information on this home. Lawn care included. Charming home with lots of space in the perfect location. Close to shopping, I 275, MacDill and the list goes on! 2 nice size bedrooms, dining room, family room and a bonus room! No carpet in the home. Large lot with beautiful Oak tree and large storage shed. Lawn care is included! Nice screen lanai off the back. Full size washer and dryer is included. This home is a must see! Pet friendly, call for details. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.

(RLNE2011551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 W. Euclid Ave. have any available units?
4706 W. Euclid Ave. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4706 W. Euclid Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4706 W. Euclid Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 W. Euclid Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 W. Euclid Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4706 W. Euclid Ave. offer parking?
No, 4706 W. Euclid Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4706 W. Euclid Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4706 W. Euclid Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 W. Euclid Ave. have a pool?
No, 4706 W. Euclid Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4706 W. Euclid Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4706 W. Euclid Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 W. Euclid Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4706 W. Euclid Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 W. Euclid Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 W. Euclid Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
