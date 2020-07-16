4706 W. Euclid Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect Location! - Please call Dena Green @ 813-420-2627 for more information on this home. Lawn care included. Charming home with lots of space in the perfect location. Close to shopping, I 275, MacDill and the list goes on! 2 nice size bedrooms, dining room, family room and a bonus room! No carpet in the home. Large lot with beautiful Oak tree and large storage shed. Lawn care is included! Nice screen lanai off the back. Full size washer and dryer is included. This home is a must see! Pet friendly, call for details. Tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE2011551)