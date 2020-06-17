All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 31 2020 at 4:17 PM

4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard

4704 Ballast Point Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4704 Ballast Point Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1,608 SF single story home is located in highly desirable South Tampa. Large living room and separate den leading to the oversized screened patio and large fenced backyard that has additional shed storage. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, cooktop, oven. Master bedroom features double closets and en suite bath with shower stall. Additional bedrooms share hall bath with shower stall. Many extras in this home to include blinds, ceiling fans, electric fireplace, and washer/dryer hookup. Carport has an electric opener. Flooring is tile and carpet in the bedrooms. Lawn care included in rent. Easy access to MacDill Air Force Base, downtown Tampa, Channel Side and the Gandy Bridge leading to Pinellas County and the beaches.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard have any available units?
4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard have?
Some of 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard offers parking.
Does 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4704 West Ballast Point Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

