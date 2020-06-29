4609 N Taliaferro Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/892b54400a ---- Urban-Industrial inspired apartment for rent in Seminole Heights with immediate availability. The space has been freshly renovated to include a new kitchen and stunning epoxy flooring throughout. The kitchen features clean white cabinets with a Lazy Susan on the bottom corner and frosted door on top corner. The Slate-look counter tops set off the 8 inch tile back splash, while the large sink with industrial faucet makes cleaning your cookware a breeze. The spacious bedrooms each offer additional overhead storage for the \"collector\" in you and the high ceilings throughout give the unit an airy feel. Sleek industrial style ceiling fans in every room will keep you very cool in the summer months along with the central air conditioner. Step out back and enjoy your shaded and fenced back yard, which makes a perfect place for a few patio chairs and perhaps a modest garden. Basic landscaping is included in rent. Free use of Washer/dryer is provided on-site and is shared with one other apartment. Walking distance to local favorite hot spots. This unit is very clean and well kept and we are looking for a responsible and tidy tenant who will appreciate and care for this apartment as if it were their own. First Month\'s rent (FMR) and equal security deposit required to move-in. Electric is in tenants name and a $50/mo flat fee for water and trash removal is charged in addition to rent. The rental is easy to show and managed professionally. You can schedule a showing, apply online, or see our approval guidelines all by going to the Showmojo link posted above or below. If you still have questions after reviewing the site, please email them to PM@BrainardRealty.com and we will address them as quickly as possible.