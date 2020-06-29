All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4609 N Taliaferro Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4609 N Taliaferro Ave
Last updated August 4 2019 at 4:24 PM

4609 N Taliaferro Ave

4609 North Taliaferro Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4609 North Taliaferro Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/892b54400a ---- Urban-Industrial inspired apartment for rent in Seminole Heights with immediate availability. The space has been freshly renovated to include a new kitchen and stunning epoxy flooring throughout. The kitchen features clean white cabinets with a Lazy Susan on the bottom corner and frosted door on top corner. The Slate-look counter tops set off the 8 inch tile back splash, while the large sink with industrial faucet makes cleaning your cookware a breeze. The spacious bedrooms each offer additional overhead storage for the \"collector\" in you and the high ceilings throughout give the unit an airy feel. Sleek industrial style ceiling fans in every room will keep you very cool in the summer months along with the central air conditioner. Step out back and enjoy your shaded and fenced back yard, which makes a perfect place for a few patio chairs and perhaps a modest garden. Basic landscaping is included in rent. Free use of Washer/dryer is provided on-site and is shared with one other apartment. Walking distance to local favorite hot spots. This unit is very clean and well kept and we are looking for a responsible and tidy tenant who will appreciate and care for this apartment as if it were their own. First Month\'s rent (FMR) and equal security deposit required to move-in. Electric is in tenants name and a $50/mo flat fee for water and trash removal is charged in addition to rent. The rental is easy to show and managed professionally. You can schedule a showing, apply online, or see our approval guidelines all by going to the Showmojo link posted above or below. If you still have questions after reviewing the site, please email them to PM@BrainardRealty.com and we will address them as quickly as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 N Taliaferro Ave have any available units?
4609 N Taliaferro Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 N Taliaferro Ave have?
Some of 4609 N Taliaferro Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 N Taliaferro Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4609 N Taliaferro Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 N Taliaferro Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4609 N Taliaferro Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4609 N Taliaferro Ave offer parking?
No, 4609 N Taliaferro Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4609 N Taliaferro Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 N Taliaferro Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 N Taliaferro Ave have a pool?
No, 4609 N Taliaferro Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4609 N Taliaferro Ave have accessible units?
No, 4609 N Taliaferro Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 N Taliaferro Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4609 N Taliaferro Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
Solis at Ballast Point
6306 S MacDill Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College