Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pool courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities courtyard pool

GOOD LOCATION! Third floor with garden view, two bedrooms and two bath condo in South Tampa. New paint throughout. Bamboo floors in the living areas with tile in the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counters-tops, porcelain tile floors and beautiful cabinetry. You will love the peaceful patio facing the courtyard and pool. Gated access. Just a few minutes to the airport, SoHo, Hyde Park, downtown and expressways. Water, sewer is included in the rent. It won't last long!