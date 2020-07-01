All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4603 N Eddy Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4603 N Eddy Dr
Last updated November 12 2019 at 8:35 AM

4603 N Eddy Dr

4603 North Eddy Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4603 North Eddy Drive, Tampa, FL 33603
Wellswood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Jessica Jimenez 305.849.8770.
This quaint 3/2 home is sitting on an oversized lot with mature landscaping in the center of Tampa. Walk into the living room and step down to the family room and to the left is the kitchen and dining room. Split floor plan with two bedrooms to the front of the home off of living room and master bedroom down the hall and to the left. Kitchen and master bedroom offer views of the spacious back yard. The utility room has its entrance from the garage and offers storage shelves. From this room open the door and step out into a patio and onto the backyard. Master bath offers a walk-in shower with built in seating, vanity, and a walk in closet. Conveniently located near Tampa Catholic School, Trinity Christian School, Mendenhall School, and shopping, and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4603 N Eddy Dr have any available units?
4603 N Eddy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4603 N Eddy Dr have?
Some of 4603 N Eddy Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4603 N Eddy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4603 N Eddy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4603 N Eddy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4603 N Eddy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4603 N Eddy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4603 N Eddy Dr offers parking.
Does 4603 N Eddy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4603 N Eddy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4603 N Eddy Dr have a pool?
No, 4603 N Eddy Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4603 N Eddy Dr have accessible units?
No, 4603 N Eddy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4603 N Eddy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4603 N Eddy Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Walk
4121 E Busch Blvd
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
The Morrison
936 S Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
2001 W Dekle
2001 W Dekle Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Preserve at Tampa Palms
17220 Heart of Palms Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Altis Grand Central
504 W Grand Central Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College