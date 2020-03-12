4601 N 12th Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking

Beautiful 3/1 w/ bonus room in Seminole Heights! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful home located in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of East Tampa. This home is a 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1482 sq. ft. with a bonus room! Make it a game room or an office! Tile throughout, NO CARPET! Washer and dryer connections, updated bathroom,and ceiling fans, will have refrigerator and oven put in this week! This property sits on a large, fenced corner lot with mature oak trees to shade the home and large side patio just off of the largest bedroom. Minutes from downtown Tampa, Riverwalk, Hillsborough River, and much more! Close and easy access to I-275. This home will not last long!!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1739458



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE4670592)