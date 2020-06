4516 S CLARK AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport ceiling fan media room microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking media room

THIS IS A SHORT TERM RENTAL.FANTASTIC 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH MID CENTURY FURNISHED SHORT TERM RENTAL (monthly) IN SOUTH TAMPA. CONVENIENT TO MACDILL AFB, WESTSHORE BUSINESS DISTRICT, DOWNTOWN TAMPA, TAMPA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, WEST SHORE MALL AND THEATER, EATERIES AND SHOPPING. FULLY FURNISHED WITH WASHER AND DRYER. OPEN TILED FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS, ALL LINENS, TOWELS, POTS AND PANS FURNISHED....JUST BRING YOUR TOOTHBRUSH AND CLOTHES. DOUBLE WIDE DRIVEWAY AND SINGLE CARPORT. CALL FOR AVAILABILITY AND RATES BASED ON LENGTH OF STAY.