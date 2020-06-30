4515 S Cameron Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Welcome to 4515 S Cameron Avenue! This home will be available for move-in ASAP. Small dogs only; case-by-case basis determined by the landlord. This home has been our home for the past 3 years, and now we are looking to rent it out to tenants who will take care of it as though it were their own. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.



Description:

This home boasts a 2018 renovated kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, Italian marble backsplash, large, eat-in island with plenty of storage, custom white shaker cabinets, custom built-in wine rack, under-counter LED lighting, large sink with Italian-made faucet, and 2018 Whirpool appliances. Next to the kitchen is a non-working fireplace, dining area with Pottery Barn crystal chandelier, and French doors looking out to the massive backyard with lush landscaping, gorgeous new orange-red pavers, built-in brick firepit, and built-in light post to give off light all evening. The backyard is also completely fenced in with a double-paneled wood fence. The cozy living room also overlooks the gorgeous backyard. There is a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a large second bedroom, and a third bedroom we currently use as an office. The entire home has medium-dark hardwood floors and both bathrooms have tile. The home also has a one-car garage with built-in shelving and storage, a second stainless steel refrigerator, and washer & dryer. Hurricane-proof, energy-efficient 2017 vinyl windows secure the entire home. Air conditioning replaced in 2016 as well. Between the garage, newly renovated kitchen, front hall closet, closet in BOTH bathrooms, hall linen closet, and closets in both bedrooms - this home has plenty of storage. The home is also already wired for ADT. Brand new concrete wrap-around driveway recently installed as well. All tenants over the age of 18 will be required to submit an application before viewing the home. Must consent to a background and credit check.