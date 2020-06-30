All apartments in Tampa
4515 S Cameron Ave
4515 S Cameron Ave

4515 South Cameron Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4515 South Cameron Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Welcome to 4515 S Cameron Avenue! This home will be available for move-in ASAP. Small dogs only; case-by-case basis determined by the landlord. This home has been our home for the past 3 years, and now we are looking to rent it out to tenants who will take care of it as though it were their own. Tenant is responsible for lawn care.

Description:
This home boasts a 2018 renovated kitchen with gorgeous granite countertops, Italian marble backsplash, large, eat-in island with plenty of storage, custom white shaker cabinets, custom built-in wine rack, under-counter LED lighting, large sink with Italian-made faucet, and 2018 Whirpool appliances. Next to the kitchen is a non-working fireplace, dining area with Pottery Barn crystal chandelier, and French doors looking out to the massive backyard with lush landscaping, gorgeous new orange-red pavers, built-in brick firepit, and built-in light post to give off light all evening. The backyard is also completely fenced in with a double-paneled wood fence. The cozy living room also overlooks the gorgeous backyard. There is a large master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, a large second bedroom, and a third bedroom we currently use as an office. The entire home has medium-dark hardwood floors and both bathrooms have tile. The home also has a one-car garage with built-in shelving and storage, a second stainless steel refrigerator, and washer & dryer. Hurricane-proof, energy-efficient 2017 vinyl windows secure the entire home. Air conditioning replaced in 2016 as well. Between the garage, newly renovated kitchen, front hall closet, closet in BOTH bathrooms, hall linen closet, and closets in both bedrooms - this home has plenty of storage. The home is also already wired for ADT. Brand new concrete wrap-around driveway recently installed as well. All tenants over the age of 18 will be required to submit an application before viewing the home. Must consent to a background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4515 S Cameron Ave have any available units?
4515 S Cameron Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 S Cameron Ave have?
Some of 4515 S Cameron Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 S Cameron Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4515 S Cameron Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 S Cameron Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 S Cameron Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4515 S Cameron Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4515 S Cameron Ave offers parking.
Does 4515 S Cameron Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 S Cameron Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 S Cameron Ave have a pool?
No, 4515 S Cameron Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4515 S Cameron Ave have accessible units?
No, 4515 S Cameron Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 S Cameron Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4515 S Cameron Ave has units with dishwashers.
