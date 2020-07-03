4501 N Highland Ave

Amenities

$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF RENTED BEFORE CHRISTMAS. Lovely Two-Story Brick Home! Located in South Seminole Heights Area. Entering this historic beauty, you're immediately greeted by the open living and dining areas and you'll be drawn to the calming Florida room off to the right. The kitchen has more than enough space as you prepare meals for family or guests. All 3 bedrooms are conveniently located on the 2nd floor for privacy and the half bath is downstairs for guests. The home has brand new hot water heater, extra roof insulation to keep the house extra cool & warm. It has been freshly painted inside & out, and offers a brand-new central AC. Keep your vehicles out of the Florida sun and rain in the two-car carport that also has extra storage. Centrally located, you'll be minutes from downtown and the popular Seminole Heights restaurants and parks. 1 Small pet allowed, up to 30lbs. Vacant, Available Now.