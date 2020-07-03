All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4501 N Highland Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4501 N Highland Ave
Last updated December 17 2019 at 8:57 AM

4501 N Highland Ave

4501 North Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
South Seminole Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4501 North Highland Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
South Seminole Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$500 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF RENTED BEFORE CHRISTMAS. Lovely Two-Story Brick Home! Located in South Seminole Heights Area. Entering this historic beauty, you're immediately greeted by the open living and dining areas and you'll be drawn to the calming Florida room off to the right. The kitchen has more than enough space as you prepare meals for family or guests. All 3 bedrooms are conveniently located on the 2nd floor for privacy and the half bath is downstairs for guests. The home has brand new hot water heater, extra roof insulation to keep the house extra cool & warm. It has been freshly painted inside & out, and offers a brand-new central AC. Keep your vehicles out of the Florida sun and rain in the two-car carport that also has extra storage. Centrally located, you'll be minutes from downtown and the popular Seminole Heights restaurants and parks. 1 Small pet allowed, up to 30lbs. Vacant, Available Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 N Highland Ave have any available units?
4501 N Highland Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4501 N Highland Ave have?
Some of 4501 N Highland Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4501 N Highland Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4501 N Highland Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 N Highland Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4501 N Highland Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4501 N Highland Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4501 N Highland Ave offers parking.
Does 4501 N Highland Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 N Highland Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 N Highland Ave have a pool?
No, 4501 N Highland Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4501 N Highland Ave have accessible units?
No, 4501 N Highland Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 N Highland Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4501 N Highland Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Town WestShore
5001 Bridge Street
Tampa, FL 33611
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614
Mosaic Westshore
110 S Hoover Blvd
Tampa, FL 33609

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College