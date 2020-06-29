All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

4413 Atwood Dr

4413 Atwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4413 Atwood Drive, Tampa, FL 33610
Northview Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Tampa 3 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Home Near Casino - This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is move in ready near the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. Step into this quaint home with terrazzo floors right into the living room. Eat in kitchen has all new appliances. Right off the kitchen you will find a laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. 3 bedrooms share a full size updated bathroom. Large back yard to enjoy the Florida Sun. Do not miss your chance on this one! Schedule your showing online today.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5164125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4413 Atwood Dr have any available units?
4413 Atwood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4413 Atwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4413 Atwood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4413 Atwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4413 Atwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4413 Atwood Dr offer parking?
No, 4413 Atwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4413 Atwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4413 Atwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4413 Atwood Dr have a pool?
No, 4413 Atwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4413 Atwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 4413 Atwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4413 Atwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4413 Atwood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4413 Atwood Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4413 Atwood Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
