4413 Atwood Dr

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Tampa 3 Bedroom And 1 Bathroom Home Near Casino - This 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home is move in ready near the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa. Step into this quaint home with terrazzo floors right into the living room. Eat in kitchen has all new appliances. Right off the kitchen you will find a laundry room with brand new washer and dryer. 3 bedrooms share a full size updated bathroom. Large back yard to enjoy the Florida Sun. Do not miss your chance on this one! Schedule your showing online today.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



No Pets Allowed



