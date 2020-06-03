4407 W IOWA AVENUE

Amenities

Charming South Tampa home. This three bedroom two bath home has been completely up dated. You will love the beautiful updated kitchen and bath. The interior of the home has been freshly painted, new carpet and floor tile. The improvements are all very beautiful and very natural décor. Floor plan is a two way split plan, and each bedroom room has a ceiling fan. The home features all appliances - refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher washer and dryer. The back yard is fenced and has a storage shed. This is perfect for evenings of relaxing or entertaining, simply enjoy the peace and serenity. This home offers the best of several worlds. Close enough to get to everything in South Tampa, yet tucked away enough to get away from the hustle and bustle. Your pet will be considered with owner's approval. They need to have up to date health records and vaccinations. This home offers everything you need, you won't be disappointed. There are many great reasons to rent this home. It's very hard to find a home like this with so much to offer, at such a great price. NON-SMOKING ONLY.