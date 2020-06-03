All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4407 W IOWA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4407 W IOWA AVENUE
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:13 AM

4407 W IOWA AVENUE

4407 West Iowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4407 West Iowa Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming South Tampa home. This three bedroom two bath home has been completely up dated. You will love the beautiful updated kitchen and bath. The interior of the home has been freshly painted, new carpet and floor tile. The improvements are all very beautiful and very natural décor. Floor plan is a two way split plan, and each bedroom room has a ceiling fan. The home features all appliances - refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher washer and dryer. The back yard is fenced and has a storage shed. This is perfect for evenings of relaxing or entertaining, simply enjoy the peace and serenity. This home offers the best of several worlds. Close enough to get to everything in South Tampa, yet tucked away enough to get away from the hustle and bustle. Your pet will be considered with owner's approval. They need to have up to date health records and vaccinations. This home offers everything you need, you won't be disappointed. There are many great reasons to rent this home. It's very hard to find a home like this with so much to offer, at such a great price. NON-SMOKING ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 W IOWA AVENUE have any available units?
4407 W IOWA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 W IOWA AVENUE have?
Some of 4407 W IOWA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 W IOWA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4407 W IOWA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 W IOWA AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4407 W IOWA AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 4407 W IOWA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4407 W IOWA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4407 W IOWA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4407 W IOWA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 W IOWA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4407 W IOWA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4407 W IOWA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4407 W IOWA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4407 W IOWA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 W IOWA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Element
808 N Franklin St
Tampa, FL 33602
Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Landmark at Grayson Park Apartment Homes
15501 Bruce B Downs Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
River Gardens
4009 N Howard Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Grand Pavilion
3110 Grand Pavilion Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
West Park Village
9902 Brompton Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College