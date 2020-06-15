All apartments in Tampa
4403 W Beach Park Dr
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

4403 W Beach Park Dr

4403 West Beach Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4403 West Beach Park Drive, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Beach Park 3/2 Single Family Home! - Beautifully Updated 3 bed, 2 Bath home in the highly coveted Beach Park neighborhood! This gorgeous property in the heart of South Tampa features newly sanded and polished parquet floors, new paint throughout, as well as an updated kitchen featuring a gorgeous new slab of granite, backsplash and stainless steel appliances! The main bathroom has new wall and floor tile, paint and fixtures! The exterior of the home features a 1 car garage, a brand new paved driveway (2 car), with a spacious backyard, screened in patio as well as exterior patio space! Don't miss a chance at this beautiful home!!

(RLNE2800205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4403 W Beach Park Dr have any available units?
4403 W Beach Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4403 W Beach Park Dr have?
Some of 4403 W Beach Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4403 W Beach Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4403 W Beach Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4403 W Beach Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4403 W Beach Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4403 W Beach Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4403 W Beach Park Dr offers parking.
Does 4403 W Beach Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4403 W Beach Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4403 W Beach Park Dr have a pool?
No, 4403 W Beach Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4403 W Beach Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 4403 W Beach Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4403 W Beach Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4403 W Beach Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
