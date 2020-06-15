4403 W Beach Park Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Beach Park 3/2 Single Family Home! - Beautifully Updated 3 bed, 2 Bath home in the highly coveted Beach Park neighborhood! This gorgeous property in the heart of South Tampa features newly sanded and polished parquet floors, new paint throughout, as well as an updated kitchen featuring a gorgeous new slab of granite, backsplash and stainless steel appliances! The main bathroom has new wall and floor tile, paint and fixtures! The exterior of the home features a 1 car garage, a brand new paved driveway (2 car), with a spacious backyard, screened in patio as well as exterior patio space! Don't miss a chance at this beautiful home!!



(RLNE2800205)