Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Fabulous New Construction Three bed, Two bath home. This corner lot home with ample light features, tile throughout, a wonderful open kitchen and living room design, washer and Dryer in the home and an attached garage. The back yard is Fenced in (not shown in photos, but being put in).



Owner is looking for a two year lease. The property is Non-Smoking! This home is ready to move in. Call for a showing! First month, Last month and 1 month security deposit to move in.