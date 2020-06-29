4304 W North A St

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bed/ 2.0 Bath 1,250 sq ft South Tampa duplex/home available for rent. This recently remodeled unit includes a master suite with walk-in closet, spacious open floor plan, updated fully equipped kitchen, updated master and guest bath, interior laundry with newer washer and dryer appliances, and an exceptional private fenced-in 'park-like' backyard with a detached storage building. Off-street parking spaces is also included. Located in a great school district to include Mitchell, Wilson and Plant High Schools. No smoking. A gross income of 3.0 times rent and good credit score is required. We require a complete background check, credit and criminal checks on applicants. Please call 813-502-0884 for a showing.