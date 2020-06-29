4304 W North A St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Gorgeous 2 Bed/ 2.0 Bath 1,250 sq ft South Tampa duplex/home available for rent. This recently remodeled unit includes a master suite with walk-in closet, spacious open floor plan, updated fully equipped kitchen, updated master and guest bath, interior laundry with newer washer and dryer appliances, and an exceptional private fenced-in 'park-like' backyard with a detached storage building. Off-street parking spaces is also included. Located in a great school district to include Mitchell, Wilson and Plant High Schools. No smoking. A gross income of 3.0 times rent and good credit score is required. We require a complete background check, credit and criminal checks on applicants. Please call 813-502-0884 for a showing.