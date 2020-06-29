All apartments in Tampa
4304 W North A St
4304 W North A St

4304 West North a Street · No Longer Available
Location

4304 West North a Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Gorgeous 2 Bed/ 2.0 Bath 1,250 sq ft South Tampa duplex/home available for rent. This recently remodeled unit includes a master suite with walk-in closet, spacious open floor plan, updated fully equipped kitchen, updated master and guest bath, interior laundry with newer washer and dryer appliances, and an exceptional private fenced-in 'park-like' backyard with a detached storage building. Off-street parking spaces is also included. Located in a great school district to include Mitchell, Wilson and Plant High Schools. No smoking. A gross income of 3.0 times rent and good credit score is required. We require a complete background check, credit and criminal checks on applicants. Please call 813-502-0884 for a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4304 W North A St have any available units?
4304 W North A St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4304 W North A St have?
Some of 4304 W North A St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4304 W North A St currently offering any rent specials?
4304 W North A St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 W North A St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4304 W North A St is pet friendly.
Does 4304 W North A St offer parking?
Yes, 4304 W North A St offers parking.
Does 4304 W North A St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4304 W North A St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 W North A St have a pool?
No, 4304 W North A St does not have a pool.
Does 4304 W North A St have accessible units?
No, 4304 W North A St does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 W North A St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4304 W North A St has units with dishwashers.
