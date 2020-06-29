All apartments in Tampa
4301 N ALBANY AVENUE

4301 North Albany Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4301 North Albany Avenue, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful home in West Tampa near the Hillsborough River. An updated 3 bed 2 bath with almost 1800 SF to accommodate anyone. This home is on a large fenced lot with a two car garage that has ample storage space. Large living/family room features wood beam high ceilings, brick fireplace, large windows. Separate formal dining room. Large screened in lanai off the kitchen with sliding doors with separate door to garage. Master bedroom and bathroom previously renovated with modern design elements, dual sinks, large walk-in shower stall with dual shower heads. Looking to occupy as soon as possible. Call owner for showing request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE have any available units?
4301 N ALBANY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE have?
Some of 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4301 N ALBANY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4301 N ALBANY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

