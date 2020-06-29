4301 N ALBANY AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a beautiful home in West Tampa near the Hillsborough River. An updated 3 bed 2 bath with almost 1800 SF to accommodate anyone. This home is on a large fenced lot with a two car garage that has ample storage space. Large living/family room features wood beam high ceilings, brick fireplace, large windows. Separate formal dining room. Large screened in lanai off the kitchen with sliding doors with separate door to garage. Master bedroom and bathroom previously renovated with modern design elements, dual sinks, large walk-in shower stall with dual shower heads. Looking to occupy as soon as possible. Call owner for showing request!