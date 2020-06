Amenities

"The Little House in Hyde Park" is available for Rent ! This 1 bedroom 1 bath is just 2 blocks from Hyde Park Village. Small in size, but Big in Location, the free standing 1910 Cottage sits on its own lot, and has off street parking. The hot water and range are both gas. The ceilings heights in the Living room and Bedroom are almost 10 feet. The perfect spot in the heart of everything, available now.