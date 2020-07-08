All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:51 PM

4223 West Grace Street

4223 West Grace Street · No Longer Available
Location

4223 West Grace Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4223 West Grace Street have any available units?
4223 West Grace Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4223 West Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
4223 West Grace Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4223 West Grace Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4223 West Grace Street is pet friendly.
Does 4223 West Grace Street offer parking?
No, 4223 West Grace Street does not offer parking.
Does 4223 West Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4223 West Grace Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4223 West Grace Street have a pool?
Yes, 4223 West Grace Street has a pool.
Does 4223 West Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 4223 West Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4223 West Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4223 West Grace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4223 West Grace Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4223 West Grace Street does not have units with air conditioning.

