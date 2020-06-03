4221 W SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher walk in closets 24hr gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool

Don't miss out on this gorgeous top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo WITH BONUS LOFT at Villa Sonoma. The unit features a large open concept kitchen and living area, a separate dining area, and a huge loft that can be used as an office or guest space. Open up the French doors off the living room for a nice breeze with a view of a gorgeous pond. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a huge walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings make this unit open and airy and a separate second bedroom and guest bathroom allow for privacy. The community also includes a 24 hour fitness center, a resident lounge with kitchen, and a well kept pool for true Florida living. Located next to bars, restaurants and shopping at International Plaza, and within close proximity to the airport, Downtown Tampa, the beaches, and more, this community is extremely sought after. If you consider location is important, this is the place for you! Some lucky persons are going to live in a convenient place!!! Appointment only, please text or call. Non-Smoking, Credit Check, Evictions and Background Review. First/last/ security required to move in. Available now.