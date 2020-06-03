All apartments in Tampa
4221 W SPRUCE STREET
Last updated August 28 2019 at 3:07 PM

4221 W SPRUCE STREET

4221 Florida Highway 616 · No Longer Available
Location

4221 Florida Highway 616, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
ceiling fan
Don't miss out on this gorgeous top floor 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo WITH BONUS LOFT at Villa Sonoma. The unit features a large open concept kitchen and living area, a separate dining area, and a huge loft that can be used as an office or guest space. Open up the French doors off the living room for a nice breeze with a view of a gorgeous pond. The master bedroom is spacious and includes a huge walk-in closet. Vaulted ceilings make this unit open and airy and a separate second bedroom and guest bathroom allow for privacy. The community also includes a 24 hour fitness center, a resident lounge with kitchen, and a well kept pool for true Florida living. Located next to bars, restaurants and shopping at International Plaza, and within close proximity to the airport, Downtown Tampa, the beaches, and more, this community is extremely sought after. If you consider location is important, this is the place for you! Some lucky persons are going to live in a convenient place!!! Appointment only, please text or call. Non-Smoking, Credit Check, Evictions and Background Review. First/last/ security required to move in. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4221 W SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
4221 W SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4221 W SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 4221 W SPRUCE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4221 W SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4221 W SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 W SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4221 W SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4221 W SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 4221 W SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 4221 W SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4221 W SPRUCE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 W SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 4221 W SPRUCE STREET has a pool.
Does 4221 W SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 4221 W SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 W SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4221 W SPRUCE STREET has units with dishwashers.
