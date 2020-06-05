All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4220 La Dega Court - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4220 La Dega Court - 1
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:29 PM

4220 La Dega Court - 1

4220 La Dega Court · (813) 494-2595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4220 La Dega Court, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,315 per month OR 7 months @ $1,365
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1.5
Square Footage: 1,044 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1972
Property Type: Townhome
Construction: Block
Floors: 4 stories
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Washer, Dryer, Hot Water Electric
Parking: 1 assigned spot, guest parking
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max

UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
New Carpet
Fresh Paint
Storage Closet
Community Pool
Tennis Court
Basketball Court
Playground

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 month +
Application Fee: All adults over 18 years of age are to contact Wise Property Management 813-968-5665 and submit application for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC

Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4220 La Dega Court - 1 have any available units?
4220 La Dega Court - 1 has a unit available for $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4220 La Dega Court - 1 have?
Some of 4220 La Dega Court - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4220 La Dega Court - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4220 La Dega Court - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 La Dega Court - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4220 La Dega Court - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4220 La Dega Court - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4220 La Dega Court - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4220 La Dega Court - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4220 La Dega Court - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 La Dega Court - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4220 La Dega Court - 1 has a pool.
Does 4220 La Dega Court - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4220 La Dega Court - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 La Dega Court - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 La Dega Court - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4220 La Dega Court - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Vantage on Hillsborough
5307 Reflections Club Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Lofton Place
5412 Deerbrooke Creek Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Post Hyde Park
502 S Fremont Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
The Pearl Apartments
2110 N. Ola Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity