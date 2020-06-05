4220 La Dega Court - 1

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,315 per month OR 7 months @ $1,365
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 1.5
Square Footage: 1,044 sq.ft.
Year Built: 1972
Property Type: Townhome
Construction: Block
Floors: 4 stories
Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Washer, Dryer, Hot Water Electric
Parking: 1 assigned spot, guest parking
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max
UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:
Water
Sewer
Trash
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
New Carpet
Fresh Paint
Storage Closet
Community Pool
Tennis Court
Basketball Court
Playground
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 7 months or 1 year
Date Available for move in: Immediate
Deposit: 1 month +
Application Fee: All adults over 18 years of age are to contact Wise Property Management 813-968-5665 and submit application for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Real Estate Management Partners LLC
Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!