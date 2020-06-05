4220 La Dega Court - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 basketball court parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,315 per month OR 7 months @ $1,365

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1.5

Square Footage: 1,044 sq.ft.

Year Built: 1972

Property Type: Townhome

Construction: Block

Floors: 4 stories

Appliances Included: Fridge, Range, Washer, Dryer, Hot Water Electric

Parking: 1 assigned spot, guest parking

Laundry: Inside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: Cats & Dogs OK w/ non-refundable pet fee ranging from $150-$500 depending on type of pet, weight and breed, 2 pets max, 75 lbs max



UTILITIES INCLUDED ARE:

Water

Sewer

Trash



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

New Carpet

Fresh Paint

Storage Closet

Community Pool

Tennis Court

Basketball Court

Playground



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 7 months or 1 year

Date Available for move in: Immediate

Deposit: 1 month +

Application Fee: All adults over 18 years of age are to contact Wise Property Management 813-968-5665 and submit application for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Must provide copy of drivers license and 2 most recent pay stubs and/or proof of income.



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

Real Estate Management Partners LLC



Apply online at: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!