4214 West Bay Vista Avenue

Amenities
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,989 per month
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,544 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1954
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Masonry Stucco
Floors: 1 Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Parking: Oversized Parking Pad
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: None allowed
NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Granite countertopr in kitchen and bar
New stainless steel appliance package
Fresh Paint inside and out
New roof in 2018
Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms and family room
Concrete patio
Fully-fenced
LEASE INFO:
Duration: 12 months
Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: Immediately
Immediate Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income
PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Feel Great Real Estate LLC
813-494-2595
Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals
BEWARE OF SCAMS!