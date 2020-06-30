All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 19 2019 at 3:35 AM

4214 West Bay Vista Avenue

4214 West Bay Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4214 West Bay Vista Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
KEY FEATURES:
Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,989 per month
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Square Footage: 1,544 Sq.ft.
Year Built: 1954
Property Type: Single Family Home
Construction: Masonry Stucco
Floors: 1 Story
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave
Parking: Oversized Parking Pad
Laundry: Inside
Central AC: Yes
Section 8: No
Pet Policy: None allowed

NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Granite countertopr in kitchen and bar
New stainless steel appliance package
Fresh Paint inside and out
New roof in 2018
Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms and family room
Concrete patio
Fully-fenced

LEASE INFO:
Duration: 12 months
Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: Immediately
Immediate Deposit: 1 months rent +
Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income

PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:
Feel Great Real Estate LLC
813-494-2595
Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals

BEWARE OF SCAMS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue have any available units?
4214 West Bay Vista Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue have?
Some of 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4214 West Bay Vista Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue offers parking.
Does 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue have a pool?
No, 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4214 West Bay Vista Avenue has units with dishwashers.

