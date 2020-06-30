4214 West Bay Vista Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

KEY FEATURES:

Rent Rate: 12 months @ $1,989 per month

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Square Footage: 1,544 Sq.ft.

Year Built: 1954

Property Type: Single Family Home

Construction: Masonry Stucco

Floors: 1 Story

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave

Parking: Oversized Parking Pad

Laundry: Inside

Central AC: Yes

Section 8: No

Pet Policy: None allowed



NO UTILITIES INCLUDED.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Granite countertopr in kitchen and bar

New stainless steel appliance package

Fresh Paint inside and out

New roof in 2018

Tile throughout with carpet in bedrooms and family room

Concrete patio

Fully-fenced



LEASE INFO:

Duration: 12 months

Date AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN: Immediately

Immediate Deposit: 1 months rent +

Application Fee: $65 for all adults over 18 years of age for credit/background check and income/employment verification. Applicants pay fee and complete online application that includes providing copy of drivers license and 2 most recent paystubs and/or proof of income



PROFESSIONALLY LEASED BY:

Feel Great Real Estate LLC

813-494-2595

Online Application: https://realestatemanagementpartnersllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/rentals



BEWARE OF SCAMS!