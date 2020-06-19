All apartments in Tampa
4211 W Knights Avenue

4211 West Knights Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4211 West Knights Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Perfect 3BR/1BA South Tampa home with Large Fenced Yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Great remodeled 3BR/1BA home located in South Tampa near Gandy Blvd. Home features attached one car garage with washer/dryer hookups and original hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Enter into a spacious living area that is attached to a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Continue through the hallway to the spacious bedrooms and bath. Off the living area you will find a great den that overlooks the large fenced backyard with open patio space and lets in plenty of natural sunlight. Great neighborhood close to schools, Crosstown Expressway and Gandy Bridge. Lawn maintenance included. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1747052?accessKey=5e9c

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

(RLNE5712444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4211 W Knights Avenue have any available units?
4211 W Knights Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4211 W Knights Avenue have?
Some of 4211 W Knights Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4211 W Knights Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4211 W Knights Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4211 W Knights Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4211 W Knights Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4211 W Knights Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4211 W Knights Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4211 W Knights Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4211 W Knights Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4211 W Knights Avenue have a pool?
No, 4211 W Knights Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4211 W Knights Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4211 W Knights Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4211 W Knights Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4211 W Knights Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
