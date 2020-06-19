4211 W Knights Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfect 3BR/1BA South Tampa home with Large Fenced Yard. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Great remodeled 3BR/1BA home located in South Tampa near Gandy Blvd. Home features attached one car garage with washer/dryer hookups and original hardwood and ceramic tile flooring. Enter into a spacious living area that is attached to a great kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet and counter space. Continue through the hallway to the spacious bedrooms and bath. Off the living area you will find a great den that overlooks the large fenced backyard with open patio space and lets in plenty of natural sunlight. Great neighborhood close to schools, Crosstown Expressway and Gandy Bridge. Lawn maintenance included. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1747052?accessKey=5e9c



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



(RLNE5712444)