All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4209 West Gray Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4209 West Gray Street
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 PM

4209 West Gray Street

4209 West Gray Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4209 West Gray Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Westshore Palms

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This two story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1-car garage, 1,918 SF home is in the South Tampa area with convenient access to I-275 and Pinellas county beaches. This home features combined living room and dining areas and a balcony off the living room. Beautiful gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs and tile in the bath areas. Bedroom has carpet flooring. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice, flat-top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bath has his and hers sinks, garden tub and separate shower. There is a washer / dryer hookup. Tenant pays all utilities. Small Pets will be considered.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4209 West Gray Street have any available units?
4209 West Gray Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4209 West Gray Street have?
Some of 4209 West Gray Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4209 West Gray Street currently offering any rent specials?
4209 West Gray Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4209 West Gray Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4209 West Gray Street is pet friendly.
Does 4209 West Gray Street offer parking?
Yes, 4209 West Gray Street offers parking.
Does 4209 West Gray Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4209 West Gray Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4209 West Gray Street have a pool?
No, 4209 West Gray Street does not have a pool.
Does 4209 West Gray Street have accessible units?
No, 4209 West Gray Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4209 West Gray Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4209 West Gray Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Harbour Island
301 Harbour Place Dr
Tampa, FL 33602
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Varela Westshore
2002 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Century Cross Creek
10821 Cross Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33647
500 Harbour Island
500 Knights Run Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
The Lodge at Hidden River
14059 Riveredge Drive
Tampa, FL 33637
Palma Ceia Hyde Park
2402 Teresa Cir
Tampa, FL 33629

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College