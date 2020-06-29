4209 West Gray Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This two story, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom, 1-car garage, 1,918 SF home is in the South Tampa area with convenient access to I-275 and Pinellas county beaches. This home features combined living room and dining areas and a balcony off the living room. Beautiful gleaming hardwood flooring throughout the downstairs and tile in the bath areas. Bedroom has carpet flooring. The kitchen has wood cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. There is a side-by-side refrigerator with water and ice, flat-top stove, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom suite has a walk-in closet, ceiling fan and master bath has his and hers sinks, garden tub and separate shower. There is a washer / dryer hookup. Tenant pays all utilities. Small Pets will be considered.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



