Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4202 E 22ND AVE
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

4202 E 22ND AVE

4202 East 22nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4202 East 22nd Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Highland Pines

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HIGHLAND PINES - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM - Completely Remodeled 4BR/1.5BA, brand new kitchen and appliances, new flooring throughout, new bathrooms, freshly painted. Bonus Room! Inside Laundry Room. Huge fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location too! Easy access to interstate, I4 and 275.
Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,
text (813) 694-5668 or email tp1-00504@rent.dynasty.com

(RLNE5157461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 E 22ND AVE have any available units?
4202 E 22ND AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 E 22ND AVE have?
Some of 4202 E 22ND AVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 E 22ND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4202 E 22ND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 E 22ND AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 E 22ND AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4202 E 22ND AVE offer parking?
No, 4202 E 22ND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4202 E 22ND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 E 22ND AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 E 22ND AVE have a pool?
No, 4202 E 22ND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4202 E 22ND AVE have accessible units?
No, 4202 E 22ND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 E 22ND AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 E 22ND AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
