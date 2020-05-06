4202 E 22ND AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HIGHLAND PINES - COMPLETELY REMODELED 4 BEDROOM - Completely Remodeled 4BR/1.5BA, brand new kitchen and appliances, new flooring throughout, new bathrooms, freshly painted. Bonus Room! Inside Laundry Room. Huge fenced backyard with open patio. Convenient location too! Easy access to interstate, I4 and 275.

Applications are per adult over 18. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $350 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Section 8 accepted.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com,

text (813) 694-5668 or email tp1-00504@rent.dynasty.com



(RLNE5157461)