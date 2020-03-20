4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest suite

Gorgeous Condo on Beautiful Bayshore - BREATHTAKING BAYSHORE VIEWS!! Living is easy in this gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 896 sq ft condo. The open floor plan allows connectivity throughout the unit. The giant bedroom opens to a spacious balcony with an East/ North East water view And view of Downtown Tampa. There is a (powder) bathroom for visitors and an in-unit stacked washer and dryer. This unit includes one garaged parking space. The Pinnacle features a beautiful pool area, comfortable community room, kitchen & entertainment area, 24 hours security at the front desk, separate mens & womans fitness room, guest suites, and an observation deck. Located on beautiful Bayshore Boulevard, The Pinnacle is minutes away from numerous boutiques, restaurants, and shops. Blocks away from the Selmon Cross-town Expressway make commuting across Tampa a breeze. Don't hesitate, this property won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5680294)