Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:42 AM

4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002

4141 Bayshore Boulevard · (813) 344-3499
Location

4141 Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33611
Bayshore Beautiful

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 - The Pinnacle on Bayshore · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous Condo on Beautiful Bayshore - BREATHTAKING BAYSHORE VIEWS!! Living is easy in this gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, 896 sq ft condo. The open floor plan allows connectivity throughout the unit. The giant bedroom opens to a spacious balcony with an East/ North East water view And view of Downtown Tampa. There is a (powder) bathroom for visitors and an in-unit stacked washer and dryer. This unit includes one garaged parking space. The Pinnacle features a beautiful pool area, comfortable community room, kitchen & entertainment area, 24 hours security at the front desk, separate mens & womans fitness room, guest suites, and an observation deck. Located on beautiful Bayshore Boulevard, The Pinnacle is minutes away from numerous boutiques, restaurants, and shops. Blocks away from the Selmon Cross-town Expressway make commuting across Tampa a breeze. Don't hesitate, this property won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5680294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 have any available units?
4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 have?
Some of 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 currently offering any rent specials?
4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 pet-friendly?
No, 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 offer parking?
Yes, 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 does offer parking.
Does 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 have a pool?
Yes, 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 has a pool.
Does 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 have accessible units?
No, 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 does not have accessible units.
Does 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4141 Bayshore Blvd. #1002 does not have units with dishwashers.
