Last updated November 19 2019 at 8:44 AM

4132 Gradstone Pl

4132 Gradstone Place · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Gradstone Place, Tampa, FL 33617
Northeast Community

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Excellent 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, 2 story townhome available now. The first floor has new hardwood tile floors throughout including the living room, dinning area and kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and oven. All 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor with lush carpeting. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with private bath. Washer and dryer is included and located on the second floor as well. 1 assigned parking spot with plenty of open parking spaces. The complex has a pool /spa, rec room, gym, and racket-ball court. This is a waterfront property is a close commute to USF, Busch Gardens, and much more. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric and cable / internet.

$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.
Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.

If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696
Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida
4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4132 Gradstone Pl have any available units?
4132 Gradstone Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4132 Gradstone Pl have?
Some of 4132 Gradstone Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4132 Gradstone Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4132 Gradstone Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4132 Gradstone Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4132 Gradstone Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4132 Gradstone Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4132 Gradstone Pl offers parking.
Does 4132 Gradstone Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4132 Gradstone Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4132 Gradstone Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4132 Gradstone Pl has a pool.
Does 4132 Gradstone Pl have accessible units?
No, 4132 Gradstone Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4132 Gradstone Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4132 Gradstone Pl has units with dishwashers.

