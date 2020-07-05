4132 Gradstone Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub internet access

Excellent 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half bathrooms, 2 story townhome available now. The first floor has new hardwood tile floors throughout including the living room, dinning area and kitchen. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and oven. All 3 bedrooms are located on the second floor with lush carpeting. Master bedroom has a huge walk in closet with private bath. Washer and dryer is included and located on the second floor as well. 1 assigned parking spot with plenty of open parking spaces. The complex has a pool /spa, rec room, gym, and racket-ball court. This is a waterfront property is a close commute to USF, Busch Gardens, and much more. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric and cable / internet.



$45 non-refundable application fee per adult applicant. $235 Move-In Admin Fee.

Full first month's rent and security deposit due prior to move in.



If you have any questions or want to schedule a viewing please contact our office at (813) 867-4696

Or visit www.RentVesttampa.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Florida

4830 W Kennedy Blvd Suite 600 Tampa, FL 33609