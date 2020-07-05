4124 N Riverside Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system on-site laundry parking garage

SOUTH SEMINOLE HEIGHTS 3/2/1 on the HILLSBOROUGH RIVER with DOCK! - SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY - THANK YOU!



Available NOW, this updated concrete brick 2-story home is on Hillsborough River in South Seminole Heights, just 2 1/2 miles from Armature Works, the Riverwalk, and downtown Tampa!



Walk thru video available if unable to make a property tour! Please inquire.



Amenities Include:



- Boat lift to accommodate up to a 20' bay boat

- Covered sitting area on dock allows you to relax over the water and in the shade

- Very large fenced back yard (with vehicle gate access)

- Oversized 1 car garage and laundry room

- 3 Large bedrooms with tons of closet space

- Large updated open kitchen with stainless appliances

- Open floor plan on 1st floor with large dining and living area

- An AV closet with an integrated sound system (even to the dock)

- Large back porch with brick oven and wet bar

- Alarm system and security cameras

- Large circular driveway and plenty of parking



This house is a bargain for waterfront anywhere in Tampa, and was recently updated with a brand new metal roof, new paint, new flooring, and many other improvements.



Due to its location on the river, LED lighting, raised concrete brick construction, and lots of shade trees, the property's heating and cooling costs are lower than homes of similar age and size.



South Seminole Heights is a quiet, desirable neighborhood in in central Tampa, near many of the Tampa's best new restaurants, bars and fun activities.



The house is conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown, the University of Tampa, and St. Joseph's Hospital neighborhood. It is one of Tampa's most desirable neighborhoods for affordability and location. Bayshore Boulevard, Tampa International Airport, and Westshore are 10 less than minutes away, and MacDill Air Force Base is approximately 15 minutes from this location via the cross-town expressway.



This spot on the Hillsborough River is well below the dam, which provides access to Tampa's bays and beyond. It's about 5 minutes by boat from Rick's on the River, and 10-15 minutes to Armature Works, Downtown and Lowry Park by boat.



The home is being offered to qualified tenants for a 12-month lease at $2,750/month and a minimum security deposit of 1 month, plus first and last months rent. Up to two pets may permitted with a non-refundable pet fee.



Ask about our discounts available for active duty military, law enforcement, educational, and healthcare professionals. Applicants must submit to a credit, background & reference check.



Call Ryan Hutkowski (813) 554-1212 for showings today!!!



