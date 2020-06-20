All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4114 West Bay Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4114 West Bay Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:46 PM

4114 West Bay Avenue

4114 West Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Sun Bay South
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4114 West Bay Avenue, Tampa, FL 33616
Sun Bay South

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
cats allowed
Indulge in the coveted South Tampa lifestyle in this newly renovated 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home. An open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and cooking is a breeze in the updated kitchen featuring all new appliances. All three bedrooms feature plenty of natural light and bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and cabinets. Enjoy spacious front and back yards, perfect for lounge or play. Live moments from countless dining outlets, Bayshore Beautiful, MacDill AFB and Bobby Hicks Park — or hop on the Selmon Expressway or Gandy Bridge which connect you to Downtown Tampa , International Plaza, Downtown St. Pete and numerous fishing and boating outlets. This charming house places you in the center of it all.

Want to call it home? Schedule a self-guided tour at your convenience via Rently.com. Call or text 888-883-1193, and provide the serial number. You will be given a unique entry code that is only valid for 15 minutes, so be sure to arrive at the property before you request entry.

Requirements:
- No prior Evictions
- Proof of income that is 3x rent
- Credit Score 600+

Disclaimers:
- We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist!
- Must view the property before applying! No premature applications will be accepted/refunded
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 West Bay Avenue have any available units?
4114 West Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4114 West Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4114 West Bay Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 West Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4114 West Bay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4114 West Bay Avenue offer parking?
No, 4114 West Bay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4114 West Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4114 West Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 West Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 4114 West Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4114 West Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4114 West Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 West Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4114 West Bay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4114 West Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4114 West Bay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Sherwood Oaks
8450 Standish Bend Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
224 South Melville
224 S Melville Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Cove
4003 S Westshore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33611
The Club at Hidden River
13564 Cypress Glen Lane
Tampa, FL 33637
Grady Square
2615 N Grady Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
Valencia At Westchase
8802 Brennan Circle
Tampa, FL 33615

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College