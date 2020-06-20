4114 West Bay Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse cats allowed

Indulge in the coveted South Tampa lifestyle in this newly renovated 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home. An open floor plan is perfect for entertaining, and cooking is a breeze in the updated kitchen featuring all new appliances. All three bedrooms feature plenty of natural light and bathrooms have been updated with new fixtures and cabinets. Enjoy spacious front and back yards, perfect for lounge or play. Live moments from countless dining outlets, Bayshore Beautiful, MacDill AFB and Bobby Hicks Park — or hop on the Selmon Expressway or Gandy Bridge which connect you to Downtown Tampa , International Plaza, Downtown St. Pete and numerous fishing and boating outlets. This charming house places you in the center of it all.



Want to call it home? Schedule a self-guided tour at your convenience via Rently.com. Call or text 888-883-1193, and provide the serial number. You will be given a unique entry code that is only valid for 15 minutes, so be sure to arrive at the property before you request entry.



Requirements:

- No prior Evictions

- Proof of income that is 3x rent

- Credit Score 600+



Disclaimers:

- We DO NOT advertise on Craigslist!

- Must view the property before applying! No premature applications will be accepted/refunded

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.