Newer One bedroom apartment available for non-smoking person. Apartment is attached to another house, but it has its own entrance. The house was built in 2011 so everything is fairly new and up to date. Included full size refrigerator, gas stove, microwave, wine rack, under-mount kitchen and bath sinks. Elect, gas, water, cable TV included.