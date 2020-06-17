All apartments in Tampa
Last updated October 30 2019 at 3:21 AM

4101 W CARMEN STREET

4101 Carmen Street · No Longer Available
Location

4101 Carmen Street, Tampa, FL 33609
North Bon Air

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom renovated home in Tampa. This charming home is unique and spacious with loads of upgrades including laminate flooring, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a beautiful fenced backyard and screened patio area. The main living area is bright and open with ample natural light through the front windows. The open concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining or just every day cooking. You will love the new cabinetry and large granite counter. The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate any size bedroom furniture and the gorgeous master bathroom has been updated with a one-of-a-kind tiled shower stall and dual sinks. Master suite also offers his and hers closets. This home has been completely renovated and offers the simplicity of a corner lot! Located in Westshore Palms, close to fine dining, shopping, retail, downtown, and all the area has to offer. Come see this amazing property for yourself today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4101 W CARMEN STREET have any available units?
4101 W CARMEN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4101 W CARMEN STREET have?
Some of 4101 W CARMEN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4101 W CARMEN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4101 W CARMEN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4101 W CARMEN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4101 W CARMEN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4101 W CARMEN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4101 W CARMEN STREET offers parking.
Does 4101 W CARMEN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4101 W CARMEN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4101 W CARMEN STREET have a pool?
No, 4101 W CARMEN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4101 W CARMEN STREET have accessible units?
No, 4101 W CARMEN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4101 W CARMEN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4101 W CARMEN STREET has units with dishwashers.

