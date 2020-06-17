4101 W CARMEN STREET

Amenities

Beautiful three bedroom two bathroom renovated home in Tampa. This charming home is unique and spacious with loads of upgrades including laminate flooring, stainless appliances, granite counter tops and a beautiful fenced backyard and screened patio area. The main living area is bright and open with ample natural light through the front windows. The open concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining or just every day cooking. You will love the new cabinetry and large granite counter. The master bedroom is large enough to accommodate any size bedroom furniture and the gorgeous master bathroom has been updated with a one-of-a-kind tiled shower stall and dual sinks. Master suite also offers his and hers closets. This home has been completely renovated and offers the simplicity of a corner lot! Located in Westshore Palms, close to fine dining, shopping, retail, downtown, and all the area has to offer. Come see this amazing property for yourself today.