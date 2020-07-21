403 South Fremont Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

See the Video Property Tour



This 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom, 1,748 square foot townhouse is located in the SoHo-area of beautiful South Tampa. This home features a modern open floorplan with a combined living room (17x12), dining room (16x12) and kitchen (16x11). The kitchen includes wood cabinets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a step-in pantry. Appliances include a refrigerator, flat-top stove, dishwasher, microwave hood, and disposal. French doors lead outside to the paved patio deck. All the bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom (18x16) has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with double sinks, jetted garden tub and a step-in shower. The other two bedrooms (10x12 and 10x10) share a second full bathroom with a shower/bath combination. Other features of this townhouse include a first-floor powder room and an oversized one-car garage. This townhouse is located in an excellent school district and is centrally located just a few blocks from all the trendy shops and restaurants in SoHo and Hyde Park. The location makes travel convenient to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa and, the bridges leading to the Pinellas County beaches. The rent includes yard maintenance and small pets OK.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



Contact us to schedule a showing.