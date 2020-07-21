All apartments in Tampa
Tampa, FL
403 South Fremont Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:59 PM

403 South Fremont Avenue

403 South Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

403 South Fremont Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Courier City - Oscawana

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bathroom, 1,748 square foot townhouse is located in the SoHo-area of beautiful South Tampa. This home features a modern open floorplan with a combined living room (17x12), dining room (16x12) and kitchen (16x11). The kitchen includes wood cabinets, granite countertops, a breakfast bar, and a step-in pantry. Appliances include a refrigerator, flat-top stove, dishwasher, microwave hood, and disposal. French doors lead outside to the paved patio deck. All the bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom (18x16) has a walk-in closet and an en suite bathroom with double sinks, jetted garden tub and a step-in shower. The other two bedrooms (10x12 and 10x10) share a second full bathroom with a shower/bath combination. Other features of this townhouse include a first-floor powder room and an oversized one-car garage. This townhouse is located in an excellent school district and is centrally located just a few blocks from all the trendy shops and restaurants in SoHo and Hyde Park. The location makes travel convenient to MacDill AFB, downtown Tampa and, the bridges leading to the Pinellas County beaches. The rent includes yard maintenance and small pets OK.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have been evicted or have a poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 South Fremont Avenue have any available units?
403 South Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 403 South Fremont Avenue have?
Some of 403 South Fremont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 South Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
403 South Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 South Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 South Fremont Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 403 South Fremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 403 South Fremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 403 South Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 South Fremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 South Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 403 South Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 403 South Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 403 South Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 403 South Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 403 South Fremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
