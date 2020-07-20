All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4019 W Nassau St

4019 West Nassau Street · No Longer Available
Location

4019 West Nassau Street, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
3/2 Vintage home in Belvedere Park located located near Tampa Airport and International Mall. Inviting foyer opens into a large and accommodating sunken living room. Step down into your plush carpeting that offers ample floor to ceiling windows. Neutral colors await your personal touches throughout this newly painted home with new blinds and carpet. Separate dining area allows unobstructed views to your privately fenced backyard oasis. Aesthetically pleasing compact kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space or sit at the built-in breakfast bar to discuss the evenings meals or this weekends get together menu. Split bedroom floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom is massive which offers its own private entrance into your fenced backyard. Standalone shower with your own walk-in closet is a small glimpse into one of the many pleasures that is fit for a king and queen in this lovely home. Shared full bathroom for the remaining 2 bedrooms that offer almost as much space as the master bedroom with walk in closets. One of the bedrooms could be made into a home office, play room. craft room or media room. Mature landscaping with stepping stones awaits you in your garden oasis meant to entertain or enjoy your peace and tranquility in the heart of Tampa. Washer and dryer for your personal use is located in the laundry room. Circular driveway that can easily hold 3 cars. Walking or biking distance from the soon to be built Midtown Complex, close to interstate with no traffic light to 275 S!! Moments away from all that the downtown area offers. Vacant. Available Now!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 W Nassau St have any available units?
4019 W Nassau St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4019 W Nassau St have?
Some of 4019 W Nassau St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4019 W Nassau St currently offering any rent specials?
4019 W Nassau St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 W Nassau St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 W Nassau St is pet friendly.
Does 4019 W Nassau St offer parking?
No, 4019 W Nassau St does not offer parking.
Does 4019 W Nassau St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4019 W Nassau St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 W Nassau St have a pool?
No, 4019 W Nassau St does not have a pool.
Does 4019 W Nassau St have accessible units?
No, 4019 W Nassau St does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 W Nassau St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 W Nassau St does not have units with dishwashers.
