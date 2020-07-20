4019 W Nassau St

Amenities

3/2 Vintage home in Belvedere Park located located near Tampa Airport and International Mall. Inviting foyer opens into a large and accommodating sunken living room. Step down into your plush carpeting that offers ample floor to ceiling windows. Neutral colors await your personal touches throughout this newly painted home with new blinds and carpet. Separate dining area allows unobstructed views to your privately fenced backyard oasis. Aesthetically pleasing compact kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter space or sit at the built-in breakfast bar to discuss the evenings meals or this weekends get together menu. Split bedroom floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Master bedroom is massive which offers its own private entrance into your fenced backyard. Standalone shower with your own walk-in closet is a small glimpse into one of the many pleasures that is fit for a king and queen in this lovely home. Shared full bathroom for the remaining 2 bedrooms that offer almost as much space as the master bedroom with walk in closets. One of the bedrooms could be made into a home office, play room. craft room or media room. Mature landscaping with stepping stones awaits you in your garden oasis meant to entertain or enjoy your peace and tranquility in the heart of Tampa. Washer and dryer for your personal use is located in the laundry room. Circular driveway that can easily hold 3 cars. Walking or biking distance from the soon to be built Midtown Complex, close to interstate with no traffic light to 275 S!! Moments away from all that the downtown area offers. Vacant. Available Now!!