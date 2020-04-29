4012 W Montgomery Ter

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This south Tampa home has recently been fully remodeled. Entering this home you will be impressed with the simulated hand carved wood flooring throughout the spacious open floor. The kitchen, located conveniently off the living area, boasts stainless appliances, gleaming granite counters and even a "pop-up" range hood. The fully fences back yard has ample room to entertain! Located close to MacDill AFB & Gandy Blvd makes a convenient commute to the base, downtown south Tampa or even over to Pinellas! This home is pet friendly with a $250 refundable deposit & $250 nonrefundable pet fee.