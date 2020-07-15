All apartments in Tampa
4011 W SANTIAGO STREET

4011 West Santiago Street · No Longer Available
Location

4011 West Santiago Street, Tampa, FL 33629
Virginia Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Family home in South Tampa in the middle of everything in Plant High School district. This custom built home has all the bells and whistles for luxury living. Grand entry way w office/ library space to the right, crown molding throughout and a beautiful staircase are just some of the wonderful design features within the home. Open floor plan to living, dining and kitchen area on the first level. The well appointed kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, large kitchen island. Upstairs you have an extra bonus space you can use for a 2nd entertaining area or office. The large master suite has a very large bathroom with separate shower, large soaking tub and his and her closets. Laundry room upstairs with newer front load washer dryer. Large covered patio with fan and TV hookup. Two Car garage with storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET have any available units?
4011 W SANTIAGO STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET have?
Some of 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
4011 W SANTIAGO STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET pet-friendly?
No, 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET offers parking.
Does 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET have a pool?
No, 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET have accessible units?
No, 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4011 W SANTIAGO STREET has units with dishwashers.
