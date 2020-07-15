4011 W SANTIAGO STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Family home in South Tampa in the middle of everything in Plant High School district. This custom built home has all the bells and whistles for luxury living. Grand entry way w office/ library space to the right, crown molding throughout and a beautiful staircase are just some of the wonderful design features within the home. Open floor plan to living, dining and kitchen area on the first level. The well appointed kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, large kitchen island. Upstairs you have an extra bonus space you can use for a 2nd entertaining area or office. The large master suite has a very large bathroom with separate shower, large soaking tub and his and her closets. Laundry room upstairs with newer front load washer dryer. Large covered patio with fan and TV hookup. Two Car garage with storage.