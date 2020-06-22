401 E AMELIA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful rental in a fantastic area! This home features a spacious open floor plan and exudes historic charm while offering modern upgrades. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a large granite breakfast bar. Each bedroom has plenty of storage space and lots of windows for ample light. Fresh new interior paint. Outside, a covered carport and brick oven/kitchen completes the outdoor living space. Located extremely close to downtown, fine dining, shopping, I-275 and all that Seminole Heights has to offer. Come see this amazing home today!