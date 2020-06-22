All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

401 E AMELIA AVENUE

401 East Amelia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 East Amelia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful rental in a fantastic area! This home features a spacious open floor plan and exudes historic charm while offering modern upgrades. The kitchen offers plenty of counter space and a large granite breakfast bar. Each bedroom has plenty of storage space and lots of windows for ample light. Fresh new interior paint. Outside, a covered carport and brick oven/kitchen completes the outdoor living space. Located extremely close to downtown, fine dining, shopping, I-275 and all that Seminole Heights has to offer. Come see this amazing home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 E AMELIA AVENUE have any available units?
401 E AMELIA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 E AMELIA AVENUE have?
Some of 401 E AMELIA AVENUE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 E AMELIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
401 E AMELIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 E AMELIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 401 E AMELIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 401 E AMELIA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 401 E AMELIA AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 401 E AMELIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 E AMELIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 E AMELIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 401 E AMELIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 401 E AMELIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 401 E AMELIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 401 E AMELIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 E AMELIA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
