All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 4008 E. Louisiana Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
4008 E. Louisiana Ave.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:17 PM

4008 E. Louisiana Ave.

4008 East Louisiana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

4008 East Louisiana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4bed/1bath Single Family Home near Hard Rock Casino. Rent $1080/month Available now! - 4bed/1bath Single Family Home ready for rent! $1080/month. Available now, can move in as soon as an approved application with deposit and 1st/last month rent. Fenced-in home is convenient located near Seminole Hard Rock Casino, downtown Tampa, Ybor City, Busch Garden/Adventure Island, Tampa General Hospital, Florida Hospital, USF, Moffit, restaurants and shopping. Easy access to major interstate I-275, I-4, and I-75. Contact us for more detail and to schedule your showing @ 813-760-8610 (Sorry we don't accept Sec. 8)

(RLNE3834497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. have any available units?
4008 E. Louisiana Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4008 E. Louisiana Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. offer parking?
No, 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. have a pool?
No, 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 E. Louisiana Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscany Pointe Tampa
3350 W Hillsborough Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
The Avli at Crosstown Center
9539 Delaney Creek Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Ascott Place
14003 Saulk Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
Belara Lakes
8402 N Waterford Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir
Tampa, FL 33635
Overlook at Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Drive
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTampa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Apartments
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln GardensChannel DistrictOld Seminole Heights
Temple CrestMac Farlane Park

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College