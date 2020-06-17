All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE

3928 West Bay Vista Avenue · (407) 489-2624
Location

3928 West Bay Vista Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Fairoaks Manhattan Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Pool 2/1 Home on an extra lot with a nature buffer behind the property adding to the specious feel of backyard. Best location in South Tampa! Minutes to Gandy Bridge where the industrial look is soon to be changed to fancy waterfront shopping, restaurants, series of public parks, bike trails connecting to others and even to the new water taxi (connecting Tampa to St. Pete and more). All this is to be competed this year. New metal roof! Must see the resort style backyard with a pool surrounded by decking, a comfortable gazebo, fish pond and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE have any available units?
3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE offer parking?
No, 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE has a pool.
Does 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

