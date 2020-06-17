3928 BAY VIEW AVENUE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Pool 2/1 Home on an extra lot with a nature buffer behind the property adding to the specious feel of backyard. Best location in South Tampa! Minutes to Gandy Bridge where the industrial look is soon to be changed to fancy waterfront shopping, restaurants, series of public parks, bike trails connecting to others and even to the new water taxi (connecting Tampa to St. Pete and more). All this is to be competed this year. New metal roof! Must see the resort style backyard with a pool surrounded by decking, a comfortable gazebo, fish pond and more!