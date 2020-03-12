All apartments in Tampa
3909 W CLEVELAND STREET

3909 West Cleveland Street · (978) 406-7039
Location

3909 West Cleveland Street, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
Amazing south Tampa property with heated pool and spa, workout center, outdoor patios with fire pits. Beautifully remodeled units with tile and granite counters and inside laundry. Unbeatable location just south of Kennedy in the heart of South Tampa, close to all the shopping, dining, night life and top school districts. We have multiple units available, different sizes, upgrades and pricing.

Security Deposit $500. Ask about first month free and other Leasing specials till 10/7/19
We have multiple units available, different sizes, upgrades and pricing. Pictures may be from another unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET have any available units?
3909 W CLEVELAND STREET has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET have?
Some of 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3909 W CLEVELAND STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET offer parking?
No, 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET have a pool?
Yes, 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET has a pool.
Does 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET have accessible units?
No, 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3909 W CLEVELAND STREET has units with dishwashers.
