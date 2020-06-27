All apartments in Tampa
Location

3717 West Elrod Avenue, Tampa, FL 33611
Sun Bay South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
See the Video Property Tour

A newer South Tampa home with 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath and detached 2-Car Garage. Combined Kitchen / Family Room and separate formal dining room. A large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. The modern kitchen has a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Other features include plenty of storage, ceiling fans, cathedral ceilings, laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Location on a dead-end street just 1.5 blocks from MacDill AFB main entrance.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Apply to Rent this Home

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3717 W Elrod Ave have any available units?
3717 W Elrod Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3717 W Elrod Ave have?
Some of 3717 W Elrod Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3717 W Elrod Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3717 W Elrod Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3717 W Elrod Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3717 W Elrod Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3717 W Elrod Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3717 W Elrod Ave offers parking.
Does 3717 W Elrod Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3717 W Elrod Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3717 W Elrod Ave have a pool?
No, 3717 W Elrod Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3717 W Elrod Ave have accessible units?
No, 3717 W Elrod Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3717 W Elrod Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3717 W Elrod Ave has units with dishwashers.
