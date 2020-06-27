3717 W Elrod Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

See the Video Property Tour



A newer South Tampa home with 3-Bedroom, 2-Bath and detached 2-Car Garage. Combined Kitchen / Family Room and separate formal dining room. A large master bedroom with an en suite bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. The modern kitchen has a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave. Other features include plenty of storage, ceiling fans, cathedral ceilings, laundry room with washer dryer hookups. Location on a dead-end street just 1.5 blocks from MacDill AFB main entrance.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



Apply to Rent this Home



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.