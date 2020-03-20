All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 3705 N 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
3705 N 31st Street
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

3705 N 31st Street

3705 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3705 North 31st Street, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tampa ~ Cute 2BD/1Bth + Large Bonus Room With Fully Fenced Yard - Location, Location, Location; Tamp Pet Friendly Home. This home boasts a very bright living room, a kitchen with a eating area and a door that opens up to a fenced in backyard. The bonus room is large and would make a great 3rd bedroom. Features include tile floors in the main area and bonus/3rd bedroom and new carpet in the bedrooms. This property is only 17 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 15 minutes from Downtown Tampa and has very easy access to I-275 and I-4. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Please call or schedule a showing online!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE2150472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3705 N 31st Street have any available units?
3705 N 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 3705 N 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
3705 N 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3705 N 31st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3705 N 31st Street is pet friendly.
Does 3705 N 31st Street offer parking?
No, 3705 N 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 3705 N 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3705 N 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3705 N 31st Street have a pool?
No, 3705 N 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 3705 N 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 3705 N 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3705 N 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3705 N 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3705 N 31st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3705 N 31st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Carrollwood
3339 Handy Rd
Tampa, FL 33618
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
Palms at Sand Lake
1302 Cooperstown Ct
Tampa, FL 33613
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop
Tampa, FL 33635
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
The Vendome
1710 W Jetton Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College