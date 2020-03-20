3705 N 31st Street

Amenities

Tampa ~ Cute 2BD/1Bth + Large Bonus Room With Fully Fenced Yard - Location, Location, Location; Tamp Pet Friendly Home. This home boasts a very bright living room, a kitchen with a eating area and a door that opens up to a fenced in backyard. The bonus room is large and would make a great 3rd bedroom. Features include tile floors in the main area and bonus/3rd bedroom and new carpet in the bedrooms. This property is only 17 minutes from Tampa International Airport, 15 minutes from Downtown Tampa and has very easy access to I-275 and I-4. Hurry! Homes like this won't last long! Please call or schedule a showing online!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



